Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 4:43PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
New
Published 4:43 PM

At 442 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong, nearly
stationary thunderstorm near Togwotee Pass, which is 19 miles east
of Moran Junction.

HAZARD…Half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Teton
County, including the following locations… Togwotee Mountain Lodge.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content