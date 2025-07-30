Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 4:43PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 442 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong, nearly
stationary thunderstorm near Togwotee Pass, which is 19 miles east
of Moran Junction.
HAZARD…Half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Teton
County, including the following locations… Togwotee Mountain Lodge.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.