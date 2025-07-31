Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 4:08PM MDT until July 31 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
FFWMSO
The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northern Lemhi County in east central Idaho…
4Th of July Creek to Tower Creek
* Until 615 PM MDT.
* At 408 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 1
to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5
inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, and
highways as well as other poor drainage and low-lying
areas.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.