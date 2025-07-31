Red Flag Warning issued July 31 at 2:55AM MDT until August 1 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern

Sawtooth NF and Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft

River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the

Snake River.

* IMPACTS…Critical fire weather conditions are expected this

afternoon and evening. Lightning may generate new fire starts.

Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly.

* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 45 percent coverage expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…A dry low level environment will promote for

storms to produce gusty outflow wind gusts in excess of 40

mph, locally higher to 55 mph.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of

at least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific

rainfall criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National Weather

Service and area fire management agencies.