Red Flag Warning issued July 31 at 2:55AM MDT until August 1 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern
Sawtooth NF and Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft
River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the
Snake River.
* IMPACTS…Critical fire weather conditions are expected this
afternoon and evening. Lightning may generate new fire starts.
Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly.
* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 45 percent coverage expected.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…A dry low level environment will promote for
storms to produce gusty outflow wind gusts in excess of 40
mph, locally higher to 55 mph.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of
at least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific
rainfall criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National Weather
Service and area fire management agencies.