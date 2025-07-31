Red Flag Warning issued July 31 at 9:25AM MDT until August 1 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 422, 425, AND 427 AND FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410 AND 413…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern
Sawtooth NF and Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft
River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the
Snake River.
* IMPACTS…Critical fire weather conditions are expected this
afternoon and evening. Lightning may generate new fire starts.
Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly.
* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 45 percent coverage expected.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…A dry low level environment will promote for
storms to produce gusty outflow wind gusts in excess of 40 mph,
locally higher to 60 mph.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.