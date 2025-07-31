Red Flag Warning issued July 31 at 9:25AM MDT until August 1 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER

ZONES 422, 425, AND 427 AND FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410 AND 413…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern

Sawtooth NF and Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft

River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the

Snake River.

* IMPACTS…Critical fire weather conditions are expected this

afternoon and evening. Lightning may generate new fire starts.

Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly.

* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 45 percent coverage expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…A dry low level environment will promote for

storms to produce gusty outflow wind gusts in excess of 40 mph,

locally higher to 60 mph.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.