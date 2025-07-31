Red Flag Warning issued July 31 at 9:25AM MDT until August 1 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER

ZONES 422, 425, AND 427 AND FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410 AND 413…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 2 PM this afternoon to midnight MDT tonight.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou

Range/Caribou NF.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 35 mph. Gusty

outflows up to 60 mph from isolated thunderstorms nearby.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.