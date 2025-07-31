Red Flag Warning issued July 31 at 9:25AM MDT until August 1 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 422, 425, AND 427 AND FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410 AND 413…
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 2 PM this afternoon to midnight MDT tonight.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou
Range/Caribou NF.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 35 mph. Gusty
outflows up to 60 mph from isolated thunderstorms nearby.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.