Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 3:11PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 308 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 26 miles southwest of Lemhi to near Clayton to
11 miles southwest of Stanley. Movement was northwest at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Challis, Stanley, Sunbeam, Clayton, Loon Creek Airport, May, Bayhorse
Lake, Meadow Peak, Twin Peaks Summit, Cape Horn Area, Thomas Creek
Airstrip, Morgan Creek Summit, Ellis, Seafoam Ranger Station,
Bonanza, Redfish Lake, Banner Summit, and Middle Fork Lodge.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.