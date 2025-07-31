Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 3:11PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 308 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 26 miles southwest of Lemhi to near Clayton to

11 miles southwest of Stanley. Movement was northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Challis, Stanley, Sunbeam, Clayton, Loon Creek Airport, May, Bayhorse

Lake, Meadow Peak, Twin Peaks Summit, Cape Horn Area, Thomas Creek

Airstrip, Morgan Creek Summit, Ellis, Seafoam Ranger Station,

Bonanza, Redfish Lake, Banner Summit, and Middle Fork Lodge.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.