Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 4:46PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 445 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking outflow winds along a line

extending from 7 miles southeast of Gooding to 7 miles southwest of

Richfield to 13 miles north of Paul. Movement was northeast at 15

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.

SOURCE…Mesonet Observations.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Shoshone, Carey, Picabo, Richfield, Dietrich, Kimama, Shoshone Ice

Caves, and Laidlaw Corrals Airport.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These winds may strengthen, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional

information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.