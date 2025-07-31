Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 4:46PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Published 4:46 PM

At 445 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking outflow winds along a line
extending from 7 miles southeast of Gooding to 7 miles southwest of
Richfield to 13 miles north of Paul. Movement was northeast at 15
mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.

SOURCE…Mesonet Observations.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Shoshone, Carey, Picabo, Richfield, Dietrich, Kimama, Shoshone Ice
Caves, and Laidlaw Corrals Airport.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These winds may strengthen, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional
information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

National Weather Service

