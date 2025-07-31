Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 4:55PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 455 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Farson, moving northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern
Sublette and north central Sweetwater Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.