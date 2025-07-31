Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 5:10PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 508 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking outflow winds along a line

extending from 19 miles west of Aberdeen to 6 miles northwest of

Neeley to near Rockland. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated and mesonet observations.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen,

Springfield, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pocatello Airport, and

Sterling.

These winds may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional

information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get out of the water and

move indoors or inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough

chop. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent

thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be

struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on

the water in a thunderstorm.