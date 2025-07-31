Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 5:41PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 539 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking outflow winds along a line
extending from 8 miles south of Grouse to 11 miles south of Arco to
16 miles south of Southwest Inl. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 55 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated and mesonet observations.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Arco, Atomic City, Central Inl, Southeast Inl, Southwest Inl, Moore,
Butte City, Howe, East Butte, and Big Southern Butte.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
These winds may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional
information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.