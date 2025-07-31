Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 6:59PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 658 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Northwest Inl to 10 miles south of Mud

Lake to 10 miles northwest of Firth. Movement was north at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated and mesonet observations.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Dubois, Terreton, Roberts, Mud Lake, Hamer, Spencer, Southeast Inl,

Northwest Inl, Monteview, Moreland, Small, Humphrey, East Butte, Sage

Junction, southern Saint Anthony Sand Dunes, Kettle Butte, Edie

School, and Monida Pass.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These winds may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional

information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.