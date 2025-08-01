Red Flag Warning issued August 1 at 2:15AM MDT until August 1 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou

Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River

Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire Weather

Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth

NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River.

* WINDS…West/southwest 10 to 25 mph with gusts of 25 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS…15 to 25 percent coverage in the mountains.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…A dry low level environment will promote

stronger storms capable of producing wind gusts up to 50 mph.

* IMPACTS…Critical fire weather conditions are expected this

afternoon and evening. Lightning may generate new fire starts.

Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National Weather

Service and area fire management agencies.