Red Flag Warning issued August 1 at 2:15AM MDT until August 1 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou
Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River
Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire Weather
Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth
NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River.
* WINDS…West/southwest 10 to 25 mph with gusts of 25 to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
* THUNDERSTORMS…15 to 25 percent coverage in the mountains.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…A dry low level environment will promote
stronger storms capable of producing wind gusts up to 50 mph.
* IMPACTS…Critical fire weather conditions are expected this
afternoon and evening. Lightning may generate new fire starts.
Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National Weather
Service and area fire management agencies.