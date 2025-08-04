Red Flag Warning issued August 4 at 1:52AM MDT until August 4 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou
Range/Caribou NF. Mostly likely area affected are areas west of
the Snake River for Fire Weather Zone 410 and nearly all of Fire
Weather Zone 413.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 13 percent.
* IMPACTS…The combination of gusty winds and low humidity with
critically dry fuels may result in extreme fire behavior.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.