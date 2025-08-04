Red Flag Warning issued August 4 at 1:59PM MDT until August 8 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zones…288…289.

In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.

In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414…416.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* IMPACTS: The combination of low relative humidity and gusty wind

could cause erratic fire behavior. A dry cold front is expected

to move east across the region late Thursday or Thursday night.

* WIND: West to southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 30

mph through Wednesday. Wind increasing from the west at 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 35 mph Thursday, perhaps up to 40 mph, as a

dry cold front pushes across the region. Friday winds will be

from the west to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

behind the dry cold front.

* HUMIDITY: 6 to 12 percent.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.