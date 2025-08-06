Red Flag Warning issued August 6 at 1:06AM MDT until August 8 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zones…288…289.

In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.

In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414…416.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds could cause

erratic fire behavior.

* WIND: West to southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 30

mph through Wednesday. Wind increasing from the west at 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 35 mph Thursday, perhaps up to 40 mph. Friday

winds will be from the west to northwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY: 6 to 15 percent.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.