Red Flag Warning issued August 6 at 12:43PM MDT until August 8 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zones…288…289.

In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.

In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414…416.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds could cause

erratic fire behavior.

* WIND: West to southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 30

mph through Wednesday. Wind increasing from the west to southwest

at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to around 40 mph Thursday. Friday

winds are from the west to northwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY: 6 to 15 percent. Poor RH recovery Wednesday night into

Thursday morning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.