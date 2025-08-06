Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued August 6 at 12:43PM MDT until August 8 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

today at 7:32 PM
Published 12:43 PM

* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones…288…289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.
In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414…416.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds could cause
erratic fire behavior.

* WIND: West to southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 30
mph through Wednesday. Wind increasing from the west to southwest
at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to around 40 mph Thursday. Friday
winds are from the west to northwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY: 6 to 15 percent. Poor RH recovery Wednesday night into
Thursday morning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

