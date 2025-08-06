Red Flag Warning issued August 6 at 1:46AM MDT until August 6 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF.

* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…When Red Flag conditions are met, fire intensity and

fire spread rates can become extreme.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.