Red Flag Warning issued August 7 at 1:12AM MDT until August 8 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones…288…289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.
In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414…416.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds could cause
erratic fire behavior.
* WIND: Wind increasing from the west to southwest at 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to around 40 mph today. Friday winds are from the
west to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.