Skip to Content
Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued August 7 at 12:57AM MDT until August 7 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 12:57 AM

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 6 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River
Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake
River. The affected area includes all areas south or east of the
town of Elba.

* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 13 percent.

* IMPACTS…When coupled with extremely low fuel moistures, gusts
of this magnitude and humidity below 15 percent leads to rapid
fire spread rates and high intensity wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content