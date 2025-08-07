Red Flag Warning issued August 7 at 12:57AM MDT until August 7 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 6 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River

Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake

River. The affected area includes all areas south or east of the

town of Elba.

* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 13 percent.

* IMPACTS…When coupled with extremely low fuel moistures, gusts

of this magnitude and humidity below 15 percent leads to rapid

fire spread rates and high intensity wildfires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.