Red Flag Warning issued August 7 at 12:57AM MDT until August 7 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 6 PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River
Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake
River. The affected area includes all areas south or east of the
town of Elba.
* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 13 percent.
* IMPACTS…When coupled with extremely low fuel moistures, gusts
of this magnitude and humidity below 15 percent leads to rapid
fire spread rates and high intensity wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.