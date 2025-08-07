Red Flag Warning issued August 7 at 12:57AM MDT until August 7 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou
Range/Caribou NF. For Fire Weather Zone 410, the affected area
lies west of the Snake River. For Fire Weather Zone 413, all
areas are affected.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…When coupled with extremely low fuel moistures, gusts
of this magnitude and humidity below 15 percent leads to rapid
fire spread rates and high intensity wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.