Red Flag Warning issued August 7 at 12:57AM MDT until August 7 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou

Range/Caribou NF. For Fire Weather Zone 410, the affected area

lies west of the Snake River. For Fire Weather Zone 413, all

areas are affected.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…When coupled with extremely low fuel moistures, gusts

of this magnitude and humidity below 15 percent leads to rapid

fire spread rates and high intensity wildfires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.