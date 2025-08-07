Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued August 7 at 6:00PM MDT until August 7 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou
Range/Caribou NF.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 16 percent.

* IMPACTS…When coupled with extremely low fuel moistures,
gusts of this magnitude and humidity below 15 percent leads to
rapid fire spread rates and high intensity wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

National Weather Service

