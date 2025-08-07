Red Flag Warning issued August 7 at 8:09PM MDT until August 8 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones…288…289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.
In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414…416.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* IMPACTS: The combination of low relative humidity and gusty wind
associated with passage of a cold front could cause erratic fire
behavior.
* COLD FRONT: A cold front will swing winds to the west to
northwest Friday.
* WIND: Friday wind will be from the west to northwest 15 to 25
mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.