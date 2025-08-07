Red Flag Warning issued August 7 at 8:09PM MDT until August 8 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zones…288…289.

In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.

In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414…416.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* IMPACTS: The combination of low relative humidity and gusty wind

associated with passage of a cold front could cause erratic fire

behavior.

* COLD FRONT: A cold front will swing winds to the west to

northwest Friday.

* WIND: Friday wind will be from the west to northwest 15 to 25

mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.