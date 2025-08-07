Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 6:01PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
At 600 PM MDT/500 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from 20 miles west of Darby to
46 miles west of North Fork. Movement was east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Winds up to 35 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Hamilton, Darby, Conner, Sula, Grantsdale, Lost Trail Pass, Charlos
Heights, and Como.
This includes Highway 93 S between mile markers 5 and 47.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.