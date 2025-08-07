Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 6:01PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

At 600 PM MDT/500 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from 20 miles west of Darby to

46 miles west of North Fork. Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds up to 35 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Hamilton, Darby, Conner, Sula, Grantsdale, Lost Trail Pass, Charlos

Heights, and Como.

This includes Highway 93 S between mile markers 5 and 47.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.