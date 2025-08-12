Red Flag Warning issued August 12 at 1:14PM MDT until August 13 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…Strong Gusty

Winds…and Increasing Thunderstorm Activity could cause

erratic fire behavior.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zone….288.

In Northwest WY Fire Zone….286.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont.

In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Park.

In West Central WY…Sublette.

* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph.

* THUNDERSTORMS: There is a 20 to 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms, with gusty winds and frequent lightning being the

main threats.

* HUMIDITY: Higher elevations will see RHs around 20 percent,

however lower valleys will see RHs near 15 percent Wednesday

afternoon.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 70s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.