Red Flag Warning issued August 12 at 1:14PM MDT until August 13 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…Strong Gusty
Winds…and Increasing Thunderstorm Activity could cause
erratic fire behavior.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone….288.
In Northwest WY Fire Zone….286.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont.
In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Park.
In West Central WY…Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph.
* THUNDERSTORMS: There is a 20 to 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms, with gusty winds and frequent lightning being the
main threats.
* HUMIDITY: Higher elevations will see RHs around 20 percent,
however lower valleys will see RHs near 15 percent Wednesday
afternoon.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 70s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.