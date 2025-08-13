Red Flag Warning issued August 13 at 10:04PM MDT until August 14 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms combined with gusty winds and
low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 10 PM MDT
Thursday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF
and Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River
Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake
River.
* THUNDERSTORMS…30 to 50 percent coverage.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…A dry low level environment will promote
stronger storms capable of producing wind gusts up to 60 mph.
* WINDS…West 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 14 percent.
* IMPACTS…Critical fire weather conditions are expected Thursday
afternoon and evening. Lightning may generate new fire starts.
Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.