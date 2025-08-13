Red Flag Warning issued August 13 at 10:04PM MDT until August 14 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 10 PM MDT Thursday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial
Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone
475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather
Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 13 percent.
* IMPACTS…The combination of dry fuels, gusty winds, low
humidity and potential for lightning will lead to increasing
fire spread and more extreme fire behavior.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.