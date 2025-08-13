Red Flag Warning issued August 13 at 10:04PM MDT until August 14 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from noon to 10 PM MDT Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial

Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone

475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather

Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 13 percent.

* IMPACTS…The combination of dry fuels, gusty winds, low

humidity and potential for lightning will lead to increasing

fire spread and more extreme fire behavior.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.