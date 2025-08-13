Red Flag Warning issued August 13 at 1:54AM MDT until August 13 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT WEDNESDAY
FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND ISOLATED
THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 411, 413, 427, 475 AND 476…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT WEDNESDAY
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
410, 422 AND 425…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT WEDNESDAY
FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 427…
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 10 PM MDT Wednesday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern
Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River
Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire
Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern
Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River.
* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Isolated
thunderstorms may produce gusts over 45 mph across Zone 427.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 20 percent.
* IMPACTS…The combination of dry fuels, gusty winds, low
humidity and potential for lightning will lead to increasing
fire spread and more extreme fire behavior.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.