Red Flag Warning issued August 13 at 1:54AM MDT until August 13 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT WEDNESDAY

FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND ISOLATED

THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 411, 413, 427, 475 AND 476…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from noon to 10 PM MDT Wednesday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial

Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF and Fire Weather

Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Isolated

thunderstorms may produce gusts over 45 mph across Zones 411 and

413.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 20 percent.

* IMPACTS…The combination of dry fuels, gusty winds, low

humidity and potential for lightning will lead to increasing

fire spread and more extreme fire behavior.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.