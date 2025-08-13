Red Flag Warning issued August 13 at 1:54AM MDT until August 13 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT WEDNESDAY
FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND ISOLATED
THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 411, 413, 427, 475 AND 476…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT WEDNESDAY
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
410, 422 AND 425…
..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT WEDNESDAY
FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 411 AND 413…
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 10 PM MDT Wednesday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial
Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF and Fire Weather
Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Isolated
thunderstorms may produce gusts over 45 mph across Zones 411 and
413.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 20 percent.
* IMPACTS…The combination of dry fuels, gusty winds, low
humidity and potential for lightning will lead to increasing
fire spread and more extreme fire behavior.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.