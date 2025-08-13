Red Flag Warning issued August 13 at 1:54AM MDT until August 13 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT WEDNESDAY

FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND ISOLATED

THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 411, 413, 427, 475 AND 476…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT WEDNESDAY

FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES

410, 422 AND 425…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity,and isolated

thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon to 10 PM MDT

Wednesday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River

Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost

River Range/Challis NF.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Isolated

thunderstorms may produce gusts over 45 mph especially across

Zone 476.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 20 percent.

* IMPACTS…The combination of dry fuels, gusty winds, low

humidity and potential for lightning will lead to increasing

fire spread and more extreme fire behavior.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.