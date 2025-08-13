Skip to Content
Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued August 13 at 2:09AM MDT until August 13 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
Updated
today at 11:04 AM
Published 2:09 AM

* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY Fire Zone….277.
In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Strong Gusty
Winds could cause erratic fire behavior.

* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content