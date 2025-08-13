Red Flag Warning issued August 13 at 2:09AM MDT until August 13 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Very Dry Fuels…Hot
Temperatures…and Strong Gusty Winds…and Increasing
Thunderstorm Activity could cause erratic fire behavior.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Northwest WY Fire Zone….415.
In West Central WY Fire Zones…414…416.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont.
In North Central WY…Park.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette…Teton.
* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* THUNDERSTORMS: There is a 20 to 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms, with gusty winds and frequent lightning being the
main threats.
* HUMIDITY: Higher elevations will see RHs around 20 percent,
however lower valleys will see RHs around 13 to 17 percent
Wednesday afternoon.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 70s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.