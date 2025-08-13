Red Flag Warning issued August 13 at 2:09AM MDT until August 13 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Very Dry Fuels…Hot

Temperatures…and Strong Gusty Winds…and Increasing

Thunderstorm Activity could cause erratic fire behavior.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Northwest WY Fire Zone….415.

In West Central WY Fire Zones…414…416.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont.

In North Central WY…Park.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette…Teton.

* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* THUNDERSTORMS: There is a 20 to 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms, with gusty winds and frequent lightning being the

main threats.

* HUMIDITY: Higher elevations will see RHs around 20 percent,

however lower valleys will see RHs around 13 to 17 percent

Wednesday afternoon.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 70s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.