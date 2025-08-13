Red Flag Warning issued August 13 at 7:59PM MDT until August 14 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone….288.
In Northwest WY Fire Zones…286…415.
In Southwest WY Fire Zone….277.
In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414…416.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont.
In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Park.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Teton…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Above Normal Temperatures…and Gusty
West Winds could cause erratic fire behavior.
* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 14 to 19 percent.
* TEMPERATURES:
Highs 74 to 79 in Zones 286, 288, 414, 415, and 416.
Highs 83 to 88 in Zones 277 and 278.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.