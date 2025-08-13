Red Flag Warning issued August 13 at 7:59PM MDT until August 14 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* TEMPERATURES: Highs 74 to 79 in Zones 286, 288, 414, 415, and 416. Highs 83 to 88 in Zones 277 and 278. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY…Fremont. In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Park. In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Teton…Uinta. In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY Fire Zone….288. In Northwest WY Fire Zones…286…415. In Southwest WY Fire Zone….277. In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414…416.

