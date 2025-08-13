Red Flag Warning issued August 13 at 7:59PM MDT until August 14 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect until 8 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidity…Above Normal Temperatures…and Gusty
West Winds could cause erratic fire behavior.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Northwest WY…Fire Weather Zone 140.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Northwest WY…Yellowstone National Park.
* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 16 to 20 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs 74 to 79.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.