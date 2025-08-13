Skip to Content
Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued August 13 at 7:59PM MDT until August 14 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
Published 7:59 PM

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect until 8 PM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidity…Above Normal Temperatures…and Gusty
West Winds could cause erratic fire behavior.

* AFFECTED AREA:
In Northwest WY…Fire Weather Zone 140.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Northwest WY…Yellowstone National Park.

* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY: 16 to 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs 74 to 79.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content