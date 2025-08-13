Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 3:14PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Scattered high-based showers and a few thunderstorms will rumble across southwest and portions of central Wyoming through 7 PM. Any of these showers and storms will be capable of producing outflow wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph. Motorists along Interstate 80, US Highway 189, US Highway 191, and US Highway 287 should be prepared for sudden changes in wind speed.

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.