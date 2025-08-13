Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 3:14PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Outflow wind gusts 45 to 55 mph.
* WHERE…High desert basins and valleys of southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN…Through 7 PM Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Scattered high-based showers and a few
thunderstorms will rumble across southwest and portions of
central Wyoming through 7 PM. Any of these showers and storms
will be capable of producing outflow wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph.
Motorists along Interstate 80, US Highway 189, US Highway 191,
and US Highway 287 should be prepared for sudden changes in wind
speed.