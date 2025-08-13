Special Weather Statement issued August 13 at 3:28PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 328 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Malta, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Malta, Sublett Reservoir, Roy, Bridge, and Sweetzer Summit.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.