Red Flag Warning issued August 14 at 1:03PM MDT until August 14 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY Fire Zone….277.
In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Very Dry Fuels…Warm Temperatures…
Strong Gusty Winds…Dry Thunderstorms and outflow winds…and
Increasing Thunderstorm Activity could cause erratic fire
behavior.

* WIND: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* THUNDERSTORMS: There is a 20 to 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms, with gusty winds and frequent lightning being the
main threats.

* HUMIDITY: Min RH ranging from 10 to 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs around 80.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

