Red Flag Warning issued August 14 at 1:03PM MDT until August 14 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Very Dry Fuels…Warm Temperatures…

Strong Gusty Winds…Dry Thunderstorms and outflow winds…and

Increasing Thunderstorm Activity could cause erratic fire

behavior.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zone….288.

In Northwest WY Fire Zones…140…286…415.

In West Central WY Fire Zones…414…416.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont.

In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Park.

In Northwest WY…Yellowstone National Park.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette…Teton.

* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* THUNDERSTORMS: There is a 20 to 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms, with gusty winds and frequent lightning being the

main threats.

* HUMIDITY: Higher elevations will see RHs around 20 percent,

however lower valleys will see RHs around 15 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 70s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.