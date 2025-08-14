Red Flag Warning issued August 14 at 1:03PM MDT until August 14 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Very Dry Fuels…Warm Temperatures…
Strong Gusty Winds…Dry Thunderstorms and outflow winds…and
Increasing Thunderstorm Activity could cause erratic fire
behavior.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone….288.
In Northwest WY Fire Zones…140…286…415.
In West Central WY Fire Zones…414…416.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont.
In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Park.
In Northwest WY…Yellowstone National Park.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette…Teton.
* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* THUNDERSTORMS: There is a 20 to 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms, with gusty winds and frequent lightning being the
main threats.
* HUMIDITY: Higher elevations will see RHs around 20 percent,
however lower valleys will see RHs around 15 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 70s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.