Red Flag Warning issued August 14 at 3:49AM MDT until August 14 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM

MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND

ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410,

411, 413, 427, 475 AND 476…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF

and Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River

Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake

River.

* THUNDERSTORMS…30 to 50 percent coverage.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…A dry low level environment will promote

stronger storms capable of producing wind gusts up to 55 mph.

* WINDS…West 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 20 percent.

* IMPACTS…Critical fire weather conditions are expected

Thursday afternoon and evening. Lightning may generate new

fire starts. Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread

rapidly.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.