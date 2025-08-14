Red Flag Warning issued August 14 at 3:49AM MDT until August 14 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM

MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND

ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410,

411, 413, 427, 475 AND 476…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial

Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone

475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather

Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 20 percent.

* IMPACTS…The combination of dry fuels, gusty winds, low

humidity and potential for lightning will lead to increasing

fire spread and more extreme fire behavior.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.