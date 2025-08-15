Red Flag Warning issued August 15 at 3:52AM MDT until August 15 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT
TODAY FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 413 AND
427…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF
and Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River
Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake
River.
* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 45 percent coverage.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…A dry low level environment will promote
stronger storms capable of producing wind gusts up to 55 to 60
mph with isolated stronger gusts to 65 mph.
* IMPACTS…Critical fire weather conditions are expected Friday
afternoon and evening. Lightning may generate new fire starts.
Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.