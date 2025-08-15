Red Flag Warning issued August 15 at 8:56PM MDT until August 16 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon

to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and

Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou

Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River

Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost

River Range/Challis NF.

* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 45 percent coverage.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…A dry low level environment will promote

stronger storms capable of producing wind gusts up to 50 to 55

mph with isolated stronger gusts to 60 mph.

* IMPACTS…Critical fire weather conditions are expected Friday

afternoon and evening. Lightning may generate new fire starts.

Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.