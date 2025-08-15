Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 2:22PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Outflow wind gusts 40 to 50 mph with a few gusts of 55
mph or more possible.
* WHERE…Lower elevations across Johnson, Natrona, Fremont,
Sweetwater, Sublette, and southern Lincoln Counties as well as
the Bighorn Basin.
* WHEN…Through 8 PM Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Scattered high-based showers and
thunderstorms will continue to develop and spread across much of
central and southern Wyoming Friday afternoon and evening. Any
of these showers and storms will be capable of producing outflow
wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph with occasional gusts around 55 mph.