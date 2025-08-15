Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 2:22PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Outflow wind gusts 40 to 50 mph with a few gusts of 55

mph or more possible.

* WHERE…Lower elevations across Johnson, Natrona, Fremont,

Sweetwater, Sublette, and southern Lincoln Counties as well as

the Bighorn Basin.

* WHEN…Through 8 PM Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Scattered high-based showers and

thunderstorms will continue to develop and spread across much of

central and southern Wyoming Friday afternoon and evening. Any

of these showers and storms will be capable of producing outflow

wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph with occasional gusts around 55 mph.