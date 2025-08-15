Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 3:31PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 329 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms

near Fort Hall Bannock Peak, or 11 miles southeast of Neeley, moving

northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Eastern Pocatello, Rockland, Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Juniper,

Pauline, Arbon, Sublett Reservoir, Mink Creek Pass, Roy, and Sweetzer

Summit.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.