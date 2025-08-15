Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 3:31PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 3:31 PM

At 329 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms
near Fort Hall Bannock Peak, or 11 miles southeast of Neeley, moving
northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Eastern Pocatello, Rockland, Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Juniper,
Pauline, Arbon, Sublett Reservoir, Mink Creek Pass, Roy, and Sweetzer
Summit.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content