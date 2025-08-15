Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 3:31PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 329 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms
near Fort Hall Bannock Peak, or 11 miles southeast of Neeley, moving
northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Eastern Pocatello, Rockland, Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Juniper,
Pauline, Arbon, Sublett Reservoir, Mink Creek Pass, Roy, and Sweetzer
Summit.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.