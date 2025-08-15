Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 5:13PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 512 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong outflow winds along

a line extending from near Atomic City to near Fort Hall Mount

Putnam. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, American Falls Reservoir,

Goshen, Chubbuck, Shelley, Aberdeen, Firth, Atomic City, Rose,

Southeast Inl, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pingree, Pocatello

Airport, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall

Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge, and Taber.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong

winds could create large waves on American Falls reservoir.