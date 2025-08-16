Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued August 16 at 1:50AM MDT until August 16 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

August 16
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and
Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou
Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River
Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost
River Range/Challis NF.

* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 40 percent coverage.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…A dry low-level environment will promote
stronger storms capable of producing wind gusts up to 50 to 60
mph.

* IMPACTS…Critical fire weather conditions are expected Saturday
afternoon and evening. Lightning may generate new fire starts.
Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.

National Weather Service

