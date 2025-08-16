Red Flag Warning issued August 16 at 8:26AM MDT until August 16 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and

Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou

Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River

Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost

River Range/Challis NF.

* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 40 percent coverage.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…A dry low-level environment will promote

stronger storms capable of producing wind gusts up to 50 to 60

mph.

* IMPACTS…Critical fire weather conditions are expected

Saturday afternoon and evening. Lightning may generate new

fire starts. Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread

rapidly.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.