Red Flag Warning issued August 16 at 8:26AM MDT until August 16 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM.
* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 40 percent coverage.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…A dry low-level environment will promote
stronger storms capable of producing wind gusts up to 50 to 60
mph.
* IMPACTS…Critical fire weather conditions are expected
Saturday afternoon and evening. Lightning may generate new
fire starts. Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread
rapidly.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.