Red Flag Warning issued August 16 at 9:04PM MDT until August 17 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon
to 9 PM MDT Sunday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial
Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone
413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth
Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek
and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM
south of the Snake River, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon
River Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and
Lost River Range/Challis NF.
* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 40 percent coverage.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…A dry low-level environment will promote
stronger storms capable of producing wind gusts up to 45 to 55
mph.
* IMPACTS…Critical fire weather conditions are expected Sunday
afternoon and evening. Lightning may generate new fire starts.
Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.