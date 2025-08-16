Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 3:07PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Outflow wind gusts 40 to 50 mph with isolated gusts of
55 mph or more possible.
* WHERE…Lower elevations across Johnson, Natrona, Fremont,
Sweetwater, Sublette, and Lincoln Counties as well as the
Bighorn Basin, Yellowstone National Park, and Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…Through 8 PM Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Scattered high-based showers and
thunderstorms will continue to develop and spread across much of
Wyoming Saturday afternoon and evening. Any of these showers and
storms will be capable of producing widespread outflow wind
gusts of 40 to 50 mph with isolated gusts of 55 mph or more
possible. Thunderstorms will also likely be producing frequent
lightning strikes. Some locations may see small hail, especially
in areas that saw prolonged periods of sunshine this morning
where instability is the greatest.