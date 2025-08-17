Red Flag Warning issued August 17 at 2:10AM MDT until August 17 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River
Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River.
* THUNDERSTORMS…20 to 30 percent coverage.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…A dry low-level environment will promote
stronger storms capable of producing wind gusts up to 45 to 55
mph.
* IMPACTS…Critical fire weather conditions are expected Sunday
afternoon and evening. Lightning may generate new fire starts.
Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.